Israeli arrested in South Africa with weapons, torture van

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African authorities have arrested a man reputed to be one of Israel’s most wanted gang leaders in a raid on a residence in a posh Johannesburg suburb where they also found guns, drugs, and a van equipped for torture. South Africa police Col. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement Thursday that the 46-year-old Israeli is a member of the Abergil gang which deals in drug trafficking and extortion and he is wanted in Israel for attempted murder. He said the suspect has been on Interpol’s wanted list since 2015 and had been hiding out in South Africa for several years.

