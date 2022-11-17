Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID’d as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a foot found floating in a hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles. Park officials said in a statement Thursday that it isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but that investigators don’t suspect foul play. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. Officials say investigators identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family.

