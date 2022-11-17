Family: Egypt activist deteriorated since hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says that they have seen him and that his condition has “deteriorated severely.” The news of Abdel-Fattah’s condition was posted in a tweet by Abdel-Fattah’s sister, Mona Seif, after a visit to the prison by the activist’s mother, aunt and his other sister on Thursday. Abdel-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners. The detained activist had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water at the start of the U.N. climate conference held in Egypt earlier in November, to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.