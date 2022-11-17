Africa CDC chief urges more COVID-19 testing as cases rise

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The head of Africa’s top public health institute is urging authorities across the continent to step up COVID-19 testing amid a concerning rise in new cases in some countries. Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the continent of 1.3 billion people saw a 37% rise in new cases over the past week. Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, he said that over the last four weeks there’s been an 11% rise in new cases. He said COVID is still very much in Africa. The Africa CDC reports that COVID-19 has infected 12.1 million people across Africa’s 54 nations, accounting for 2% of cases globally, killing at least 256,000 people.

