US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia has been reelected in California in a victory that hands Republicans control of the House. The win by the former Navy combat pilot gives the GOP a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats that is also home to the likely future speaker, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. It is Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith. Republicans have now locked down at least 218 seats in the House, securing a majority. Democrats have claimed 211. In another key race in the state, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin has been reelected in Southern California.

