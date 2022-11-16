Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn Wednesday said they came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Aid workers were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services. City Council Member Helen Gym called it “inhumane” to put an ill child on a bus across the country. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led locales.

