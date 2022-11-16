Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022

An LGBTQ advocacy group says at least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign announced the figure in its annual report Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. It says that transgender people of color account for more than 80% of known victims this year and that nearly 60% were Black. Trans women are also disproportionately represented. The organization notes that the number of fatalities is likely an undercount because the deaths of trans people often go unreported or because victims are misgendered in news or police reports.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

