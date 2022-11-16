Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran. That’s according to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The official said the attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman. The Mideast-based defense official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.”

