Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4M

LONDON (AP) — The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser was the Tunisian former match official who refereed the quarterfinal game between Argentina and England in Mexico. He owned the 36-year-old Adidas ball that was sold at Graham Budd Auctions in London. Bin Nasser said before the auction he felt it was the right time to share the item with the world and expressed hope the buyer would put it on public display.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.