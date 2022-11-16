Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges in UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service says actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all against one man. The move piles on the pressure for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The service said Wednesday that the charges against the former “House of Cards” star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.

