Georgia agency to investigate jailers who punched detainee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — State criminal investigators in Georgia are launching an investigation into a September confrontation at a county jail in which security cameras recorded guards repeatedly punching a detainee in the head and neck. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said in a statement Tuesday he requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s involvement after video of the detainee being punched and hurled against a wall was made public. An attorney for Jarrett Hobbs says he was beaten without justification at the Camden County jail after being booked Sept. 3 on charges involving traffic violations and drug possession. The video shows five guards surrounding Hobbs in a cell as he’s punched repeatedly.

