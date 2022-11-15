Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:24 PM

Georgia agency to investigate jailers who punched detainee

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — State criminal investigators in Georgia are launching an investigation into a September confrontation at a county jail in which security cameras recorded guards repeatedly punching a detainee in the head and neck. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said in a statement Tuesday he requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s involvement after video of the detainee being punched and hurled against a wall was made public. An attorney for Jarrett Hobbs says he was beaten without justification at the Camden County jail after being booked Sept. 3 on charges involving traffic violations and drug possession. The video shows five guards surrounding Hobbs in a cell as he’s punched repeatedly.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content