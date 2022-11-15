Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts in the long-running trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. A total of 298 people killed on July 17, 2014, when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. While the outcome of the trial is unclear, one thing is certain — none of the four suspects will be in court to hear the judgment as they have not been arrested and are being tried in their absence. That means that even if they’re convicted, they’re unlikely to serve any prison sentence.

By MIKE CORDER and ALEKSANDAR FURTULA Associated Press

