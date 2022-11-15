Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed for the 1980 killings of two people has asked the Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Murray Hooper is scheduled to be executed in the killing of William Redmond and Helen Phelps. His lawyers say the existence of the photo lineup hadn’t been disclosed until this month. Authorities say the claim is based on a mistake made by a prosecutor in a letter to Arizona’s clemency board and that no such photo lineup was ever shown to the survivor.