2 critically stabbed at LA Target store; suspect shot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man stabbed and critically injured two people inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles before he was shot and killed by a security guard. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say a homeless man walked into the store, grabbed a butcher-style knife from a shelf, stabbed a 9-year-old boy in the shoulder and stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest. Police Chief Michel Moore says another person was slightly injured in what he called a “stampede” of fleeing customers. Police say the suspect was shot by a guard and pronounced died at a hospital. Police say he didn’t know the victims.

