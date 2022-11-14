Republican Juan Ciscomani wins Arizona U.S. House seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats have lost a second U.S. House seat in Arizona after a former aide to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey won a post being vacated by the retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Republican Juan Ciscomani beat Democrat Kirsten Engel Monday to take the southeastern Arizona’s 6th Congressional District seat held by Kirkpatrick. Republican Rep. David Schweikert also won his race Monday, defeating Democrat Jevin Hodge. Ciscomani is a former senior adviser to Ducey who has strong ties to the business community. He touted his background as an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen after his family came to Arizona from Mexico when he was a boy. Schweikert won a seventh term representing the northeast Phoenix suburbs’ 1st District.

