Officials: Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill 1

BAGHDAD (AP) — Kurdish officials in northern Iraq say at least one person was killed in renewed Iranian attacks in the region. The officials say at least eight people were wounded on Monday in the Iranian strikes targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition bases. The casualty number is expected to rise. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack and said it had targeted “terrorist” bases by drone and missiles. Iran stepped up attacks targeting Kurdish opposition groups exiled in northern Iraq in September accusing them of orchestrating ongoing anti-government protests that have swept Iran over the past two months. Those protests first focused on ending Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, but have since transformed into calls to end the country’s clerical rule.

