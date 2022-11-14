McCarthy makes case for House speaker, but right flank balks

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Republicans just one win away from gaining control of the House, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is maneuvering to lock up support to become the next House speaker. The California Republican is trying to push past the objections of his right flank. House Republicans met behind closed doors Monday to hear the pitch from McCarthy ahead of Tuesday’s private leadership elections. GOP leaders face a backlash over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, which some blame on Donald Trump. The former president is poised to announce his 2024 bid for the White House on Tuesday. Trump backs McCarthy, but the conservative House Freedom Caucus wants to delay voting.

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

