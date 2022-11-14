Indonesia official: Russia FM left hospital after ‘checkup’

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Bali Gov. I Wayan Koster said on Monday that Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island’s biggest, “for a health checkup.” Lavrov arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world’s leading economies, which begins Tuesday. Four Indonesian government and medical officials earlier told The Associated Press that Lavrov was treated at the hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar. Two of the people said Lavrov had sought treatment for a heart condition, with one later saying he’d returned to his hotel.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.