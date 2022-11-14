European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China. Charles Michel said Tuesday that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies in Bali was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.” He said on the first day of the Group of 20 summit that the nine-month war waged by Russia has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.

