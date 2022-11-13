GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. The victory means the GOP succeeded in flipping a seat that was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Kurt Schrader. Schrader lost the primary to progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republicans saw the seat as vulnerable. The 5th was also significantly redrawn to include parts of central Oregon, and the closely watched contest attracted millions in outside money. Elsewhere, Democrats maintained control of the 1st, 3rd and 4th Districts, and the GOP kept the sprawling 2nd. The newly created 6th District is still undecided.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.