Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is heading into a faceoff in federal appeals court with the company behind the popular Fortnite video game. The showdown Monday revives a high-stakes antitrust battle over whether the digital fortress shielding the iPhone’s app store illegally enriches the world’s most valuable company. Oral arguments to be presented in San Francisco are the latest volley in legal battle revolving around an app store that provides a wide range of products to more than 1 billion iPhones and serves as a pillar in Apple’s $2.4 trillion empire. Apple won the first round last year in a lower court ruling that is now challenged by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite.

