Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats in Nevada have swept three key swing seats in the western battleground state that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races in southern Nevada. Vote-counting is continuing because ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Saturday in Nevada. Although Republicans targeted all three races, there will be no new faces in Nevada’s House delegation next year. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his rural northern Nevada seat, which no Democrat has ever won.

