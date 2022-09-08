Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it’s not just a record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock reintroduced to the wild. The previous record was set in 2018, when six birds fledged in the flock that was taught to migrate between Wisconsin and Florida by following ultralight aircraft. Both flocks are being nurtured in hope of creating a cushion if anything happens to the only natural flock, which migrates between Texas and Alberta, Canada.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.