Pakistani PM: World should ramp up climate change fight
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is urging the world to step up the fight against climate change as a way to avoid more deadly flooding. Shahbaz Sharif made the comment in a meeting on Thursday with Derek Chollet, a senior official at the U.S. State Department, as the impoverished nation struggles with the aftermath of the most devastating floods in its recent history. The deluges have killed 1,391 people, affected 3.3 million and made more than half a million homeless. Chollet is visiting Islamabad to assess the damage and arrange for aid, a day ahead of the first American planeload of supplies. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan on Friday for a two-day visit.