Judge indicts 19 in yoga sect that used sex to lure powerful

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A judge in Argentina has indicted 19 people for their alleged involvement in a yoga school in Buenos Aires that operated like a sect and coerced female members to have sex with rich and powerful men in order to obtain money and other benefits. Judge Ariel Lijo formally charged 19 people on crimes including criminal conspiracy, human trafficking with the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering and smuggling. The Buenos Aires Yoga School, which operated for more than 30 years in Argentina’s capital under the leadership of 84-year-old Juan Percowicz, did not actually offer yoga classes. Instead, it lured in people with promises of eternal happiness.

