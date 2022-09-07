Wins — and losses — can pile up with sped-up sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Legal sports betting in the United States is getting faster. That means there’s more opportunity to win — and lose — money at a rapid pace. With the industry in its fifth year following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018, sports betting is increasingly turning to so-called microbets, wagers on events as small as a single pitch in baseball. It’s the fastest-growing segment of the industry, and it is helping sportsbooks attract new business. But those who treat compulsive gamblers worry that it will create new problem gamblers and worsen existing addictions.

