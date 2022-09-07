This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster

ATLANTA (AP) — A five-bedroom Victorian house south of Georgia’s capitol was in severe disrepair until an Atlanta couple saw its potential. Then they learned it was built around 1900 by South Atlanta postmaster and civil rights activist Luther Judson Price. The PBS home improvement show “This Old House” will stream episodes on their renovation in September. Kysha and Jonathan Hehn say they’re trying their best to honor the Brownsville community. Price and his wife Minnie Wright Price also led their local Methodist Episcopal Church and organized voter registration drives at a time when Georgia’s white leaders sought to make Black voting impossible.

