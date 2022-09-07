Takeaways from the AP/Frontline Michael Flynn investigation

Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and onetime national security adviser to President Donald Trump, has been systematically building a political movement based on Christian nationalist ideas. An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts. The AP and “Frontline” spoke with dozens of people, reviewed campaign finance records, corporate and charity filings and attended public events where Flynn appeared. Flynn sat down for a rare on-camera interview with what he calls the mainstream media.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.