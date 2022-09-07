Seattle teachers on strike over pay, staffing issues

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools canceled Wednesday’s first day of school after teachers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter announced Tuesday that 95% of ballots returned by the union’s membership favored going on strike absent an agreement with the district. Contract talks continued. The districts said in an email to parents that it was “optimistic the bargaining teams will come to a positive solution for students, staff, and families.”

