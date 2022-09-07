Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian drills
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and India are holding security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, seeking to further strengthen their military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with Indian counterpart Rajnat Singh before they join foreign ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the security talks later Thursday. The meeting comes at a sensitive time when Russia is holding a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India participating.