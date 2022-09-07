Dodgers closer Kimbrel walks out to ‘Let It Go’
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel is taking the mound to the song “Let It Go,” known to millions as the big hit from the movie “Frozen.” The 2013 Disney movie beloved by kids is about a princess who journeys to find her estranged sister. The music hardly conjures up the kind of intimidation preferred by many of baseball’s closers. Kimbrel’s wife, Ashley, suggested the tune and it seems to be working. Kimbrel hasn’t given up a hit in his last six games since the song began blaring from Dodger Stadium’s speakers.