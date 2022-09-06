No 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga Tech 41-10

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way. But they couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short TD runs by Will Shipley. Uiagalelei pulled off the play of the game, avoiding a sack to flip a lateral to Shipley for a first down. Uiagalelei capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that finally finished off the Yellow Jackets.

