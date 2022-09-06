Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during a firefight in the occupied West Bank. The violence erupted on Tuesday after Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year. The military said it demolished an apartment in the West Bank city of Jenin belonging to Raed Hazem, the gunman who opened fire at a Tel Aviv bar in April. During the operation, the army said “violent disturbances erupted that included stone-throwing, firebombs, hurling of explosives and gunfire toward the troops” and that soldiers returned fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if the slain man was armed or involved in the clashes.

