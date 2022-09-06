Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon

Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he’s now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well. The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film directed by Olivia Wilde made its buzzy world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Alongside his career evolution, Styles has also cemented himself as a fashion icon to watch on red carpets and on stage.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.