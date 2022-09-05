Top EU diplomat warns European arms stocks are running low

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says weapons stocks in the bloc are running low as member countries funnel arms and ammunition to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is urging the 27 member countries to coordinate their spending on new military materiel. Borrell said Monday that the arsenals of most EU countries have been “depleted in a high proportion.” He says stocks must be replenished and that “the best way of refilling is doing that together.” Last week, EU defense ministers debated ways to better pool military materiel and bulk purchase ammunition and weapons. Borrell is warning that if countries go it alone on weapons spending, “the result will be a big waste of money.”

