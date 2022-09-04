Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. The 56-year-old Rangers’ Hall of Famer faced 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

