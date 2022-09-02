VA plans limited abortion access to vets, despite state bans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortion access to veterans and their beneficiaries in cases when the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk, or in cases of rape or incest — even in states that have made abortions illegal. The VA said the services will be offered immediately once an interim final rule that outlines the change is published. VA Secretary Denis McDonough says in a statement that the decision to offer abortions at federal VA medical centers was made for patient safety. Under the proposed rule, health care providers and veterans they serve will determine whether a pregnant woman’s life or health is endangered on a case-by-case basis.

