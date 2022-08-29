Police: Evicted Houston man kills 3, sets fire to lure them

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment house set fire to the building to lure out other tenants, then fatally shot three and wounded two others. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The attack happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police Chief Troy Finner says fire crews and police responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire. Finner says the man then opened fire on the crews fighting the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers fatally shot him. No firefighters or officers were wounded.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.