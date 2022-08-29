Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors

A federal appeals court has lifted a nationwide injunction against President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal contractors to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But the ruling leaves an injunction in place for states that have sued and for more than 1 million construction workers across the country. The mixed ruling from a panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta means that the vaccination requirement remains blocked for federal contracts involving about half the states but could be enforced in the other half. Biden’s Office of Management and Budget says federal attorneys are reviewing the ruling and that no immediate steps have been taken to implement it.

