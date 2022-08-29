Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called the leaders of two U.S. veterans groups assisting Afghans who have fled from the country on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led #AfghanEvac and Honor the Promise groups to express his appreciation for their work resettling Afghan allies in the United States since the U.S. ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Biden declaring an end to the war.

