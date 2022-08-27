D.C. children’s hospital harassed over trans youth services

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medical providers at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., have become the latest targets of social media campaigns harassing U.S. hospitals for the treatments they offer transgender youths. The conservative Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted an audio recording Thursday in which a Children’s National employee appears to say the hospital offers gender-affirming hysterectomies to minor. A hospital spokesperson denied that, saying Children’s National does not perform gender-affirming hysterectomies for anyone younger than 18. The spokesperson said none of the secretly recorded people provide care for patients.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

