North Macedonia: Car carrying 16 migrants crashes, 4 injured
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say four people have been injured when a car packed with 16 Syrian migrants crashed while trying to avoid a police roadblock. Police said Friday that the accident occurred on a highway near the northern border with Serbia late Thursday. A man from North Macedonia was arrested on suspicion of driving the vehicle. The four injured migrants were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. North Macedonia, a tiny Balkan country of 1.8 million, is on a major route used by migrants from the Mideast and Asia to reach wealthier European countries — often after paying smuggling gangs.