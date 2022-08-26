Man with rifle arrested after robbery at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man with a rifle was arrested at the Mall of America after what police said was an armed robbery, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store. The mall said in a statement that security “immediately became aware of the situation” and arrested the man Friday without incident. It said the mall wasn’t locked down because the arrest was immediate. Bloomington police said the man had just robbed an athletic apparel store when he was arrested by mall security officers. Their statement said security officers had been alerted by a caller who saw the man enter the mall.

