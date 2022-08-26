Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID’d from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt’s son, also named Tom Erndt, tells KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that his father began to struggle after jumping into the water during a nighttime family boat outing in August 2002. The Clark County coroner made the identification on Wednesday from among several sets of human remains found recently at the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.