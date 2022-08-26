Decision on California’s last nuke plant could be postponed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. It’s possible a final decision on whether the Legislature supports an extended run for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant beyond its scheduled closing by 2025 could be months away. To qualify for the federal funds, PG&E needs state legislation to show it has a pathway to continue running. The governor has proposed extending the plant’s operating run to maintain reliable power supplies.

