Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping. Cynthia Abcug denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care. Jurors also found Abcug found guilty of a misdemeanor count of child abuse.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.