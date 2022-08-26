California budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics. The policy is aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously restricted the money in the state’s “Abortion Practical Support Fund” for in-state travel only. Abortion advocates spent weeks lobbying the governor’s office on the issue. Friday, Newsom and legislative leaders revealed an amendment to the budget that allowed public money for out-of-state abortion travel.