Joe E. Tata, actor for ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe E. Tata, who was known as the Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on the 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died. He was 85. His daughter Kelly Katherine Tata announced in a GoFundMe page posting on Thursday that her father died Wednesday night. She previously wrote that her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. Tata appeared in television shows including “Lost in Space,” “The Rockford Files,” “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” and the original “Batman” series. He was most popular for his role on “Beverly Hills, 90210” for all 10 seasons of the hit series. Tata reprised the Nat Bussichio role in the spin-off series “90210.”

