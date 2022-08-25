4 killed, including constable, in Tucson apartment shooting

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — Four people have been killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Arizona. KVOA-TV reports that police identified one of the victims of Thursday’s shooting as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as a employee of the apartment complex. KGUN-TV reports Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details are still unknown.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.