Utility: Guarantee for large offshore wind farm ‘untenable’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility’s application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm will lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility’s petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn’t comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country’s largest wind farm.

